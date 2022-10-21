Caught In The Act Trying To Lure 18y Old

Man caught in the act “trying to bed an 18 year old girl,” drives back to apologise, only to receive more curses.

What crime did this man commit, that we should display his number plates and identity details in public? Report him to the police, or to the community church groups?

The 18 year old’s mother us heard in the footage saying her daughter is 18.

The age of consent in England and Wales is 16, lawyers say. This is the age when young people of any sex, gender or sexual orientation can legally consent to taking part in sexual activity.

This means that sexual activity between two or more people is lawful if at least one of the people is 16 years and above.

So, what crime did this man commit? But if the teen was under his care or leadership, it is a different story.

