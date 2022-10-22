Ziyambi Cornered Over 1 Aug Compensation

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has written to Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi demanding answers on the compensation of August 1, 2018 army shooting victims.

Six people were fatally shot after soldiers opened fire using live ammunition on protestors in Harare following delays in announcing presidential election results.

Thirty-five others were wounded in the shootings that hogged international limelight, forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a commission headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, to investigate the killings.

In its raft of recommendations, the commission said families of the deceased should be compensated and that perpetrators be held accountable.

In a letter dated October 18, 2022 addressed to Ziyambi, CiCZ chairperson Peter Mutasa raised concern over government’s failure to implement the recommendations by the Motlanthe Commission.

“We address you in your capacity as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce which was tasked with addressing issues arising from the findings of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry report,” Mutasa said.

“We write to your esteemed office expressing our reservations over the failure by the Government of Zimbabwe to implement recommendations of the seven-member Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry following the events of August 1, 2018 that resulted in the death of six civilians at the hands of the army following protests over the late announcement of Presidential election results in Harare.”

The CiCZ is an umbrella body of over 80 human rights and civic society organisations in the country.

Mutasa raised concern that government had reneged on its promise to fulfil the recommendations.

“So far, the Government of Zimbabwe has not instituted security sector reforms to ensure that the military acts within the provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and in conformity with human rights norms and standards,” Mutasa said.

“The State is still to implement Section 210 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe that provides for an Independent Complaints Mechanism for receiving and investigating complaints from the members of the public about misconduct on the part of members of the security services, and for remedying any harm caused by such misconduct. The Independent Complaints Mechanism is a crucial body in light of the increasing cases of human rights abuses linked to security.”

Ziyambi was not picking calls yesterday when NewsDay Weekender contacted him for comment. He also did not reply to questions sent to him.

Critics have said there is no political will on government to compensate the victims of the army shootings.- Newsday

