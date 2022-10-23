Kwachu-Kwachu Defects To Mnangagwa

By- Musician, and Patriotic Zimbabwe leader Hosiah Chipanga, said he was no longer interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election after he met President Emmerson Mnangagwa face to face.

Chipanga, a musician, said he launched his political to trick the President into meeting him.

He said:

I will no longer contest elections in 2023. I will vote for President Mnangagwa. My party was a trick to make me meet the President of my country.

For the past 40 years, I have tried by all means known to me to meet the President of my country, the late and the current one to no avail.

I was very elated to meet with President Mnangagwa at Beaulieu Primary School in Mutasa South constituency.

It was an emotional moment for me since I was yearning to see him for some time now.

I will not contest as a leader of an opposition party in the 2023 harmonised elections.

I entered into politics as a way of getting a platform to meet with the First Citizen.

How can I stand as an opposition leader when my wishes are fulfilled?

The Mutare-based musician claims he has a special message for Mnangagwa on how to govern the country to be delivered from current problems. He said he is yet to deliver the “divine revelation”. | The Herald

