Madam Boss Misses Jah Prayzah, Makhadzi Gig

Spread the love

By- Comedienne and socialite Tarisai Chikocho, AKA Madam Boss, missed Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah Kadoma’s weekend gig after being involved in an accident a few kilometres outside Norton.

The comedian was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital from Norton Hospital after complaining of chest pains after the crash, The Sunday Mail reported.

Chikocho, in the company of her friends, was on her way to a concert in Kadoma that was headlined by South African musician Makhadzi.

It is unclear who drove the Land Rover Discovery vehicle when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident.

We can confirm that Madam Boss was involved in an accident close to the Norton Tollgate in the morning.

They were seven in the vehicle. It veered off the road and hit a tree.

Madam Boss was complaining of chest pains and had to be referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

The crew was taken to Norton Hospital after the crash.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...