Tawanda Chamunorwa Book Launch At 6pm

Today is the day! 💃

Tawanda Chamunorwa will be officially launching his book online at *6pm – 8pm* (British Time).

A book he wrote and a book he his launching while still fighting for his life. Nothing has ever stopped him from dreaming and nothing will.

You are personally invited to a celebration and online launch party *Today, *Sunday 23rd October*

*Important note:*

Please send us a video congratulating Tawanda and letting him know what you thought about him writing and launching a book right now considering his battle. We want this video to be a reminder to him that we are still in this journey and fighting with him.

*ONLINE LAUNCH DETAILS:*

*Date & Time:* Sunday 23rd October 2022, 6pm – 8pm.

*Zoom party registration link:*

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710603611?pwd=VjZkZVZrU01LaEpNeW14OFRBKzM4QT09

Meeting ID: 827 1060 3611

Passcode: 536972

*Order book here:*

TAWANDA FOREVER BOOK LAUNCH

Last but not least we want to thank you for your continued support for Tawanda and the family on this journey. *See you soon on the online book launch*

Other links:

https://instagram.com/rareandloved?igshid=1gahfsi4wz

https://www.facebook.com/rareandloved

