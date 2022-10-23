Today is the day! 💃
Tawanda Chamunorwa will be officially launching his book online at *6pm – 8pm* (British Time).
A book he wrote and a book he his launching while still fighting for his life. Nothing has ever stopped him from dreaming and nothing will.
You are personally invited to a celebration and online launch party *Today, *Sunday 23rd October*
*Important note:*
Please send us a video congratulating Tawanda and letting him know what you thought about him writing and launching a book right now considering his battle. We want this video to be a reminder to him that we are still in this journey and fighting with him.
*ONLINE LAUNCH DETAILS:*
*Date & Time:* Sunday 23rd October 2022, 6pm – 8pm.
*Zoom party registration link:*
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82710603611?pwd=VjZkZVZrU01LaEpNeW14OFRBKzM4QT09
Meeting ID: 827 1060 3611
Passcode: 536972
*Order book here:*
TAWANDA FOREVER BOOK LAUNCH
Last but not least we want to thank you for your continued support for Tawanda and the family on this journey. *See you soon on the online book launch*
