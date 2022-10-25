Morgan High School Pupil Crashed By Bus Named

By A Correspondent- The Morgan High School learner, who died on the spot after being struck by a bus driving on the wrong side of Seke Road, has been named as Chaleen Chivhiya.

She was in Form One at the school, which is in Arcadia, Harare.

The incident has left the school in shock.

It comes on the day Tynwald High School, which lost six students in a bus accident recently, opened its doors again after a week of mourning.

Yesterday’s incident happened near Arcadia Shopping Centre.



As it approached Arcadia Shopping Centre traffic lights, the driver went into the oncoming traffic lane in a reckless bid to beat the traffic jam.

At about the same time, the student was crossing Seke Road, and the lane was clear, in terms of traffic coming from the city end.

She was knocked down and dragged under the bus for several metres before it eventually stopped.

“Driver azoridza bhera mwana was already under the bus,” said a witness.

“He kept driving and only stopped after the robots.

