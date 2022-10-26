Embracing Technology For Convenience

Business Correspondent|Zimbabwean IT expert Lewin Muzvonda says the Parcel Rush application has been developed to enable citizens to send and receive parcels in a comfortable and convenient way.

Muzvonda has also developed the Enda Ride application to allow Zimbabweans to connect with transporters.

In a brief statement, Muzvonda said the two platforms have been created in line with the evolving digital world.

“Send parcels with verified travellers or earn from delivering.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.parcelrush

WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/J8FDKUEDc1j2lSA44Zmg00,” Enda Ride Services said in a statement on Tuesday.

