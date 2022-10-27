Biti Let’s The Cat Out Of The Bag As Assault Trial Continues

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Tendai Biti exposed Pokugara Properties Chief Operations Officer Tatiana Aleshina who is a complainant in an assault case where he is the accused saying she is a fraudster fronting many shoddy companies used to steal from Zimbabweans.

Testifying in court today, Biti accused Aleshina of boasting about her involvement in the creation of Augur Investments which later got a tender to construct Airport Road.

“Your Worship, that Aurgur Investments was created by the complainant herself and the complainant advised the state she’s the one who at a Christmas party in 2006 met with Sekesai Makwavarara in order to execute the deal.Aurgur Investments is a company established in Estonia but she contradicted herself now while giving statement to ZACC by saying the company is based in Ukraine.This investigation find out that this company is not in Estonia, this is a creation,” said Biti.

He added that Aleshina was fronting various companies being used to steal from Zimbabweans.

Biti said Aleshina was so powerful that she could bent the country’s laws and still get away with it.

“Aurgur Investments now owns a lot of shoddy companies which includes, Doorex Private Limited, West Properties, Pokugara Properties and Millennium Heights which are being frontend by the complainant herself Tatiana Aleshina,” added Biti.

“The complainant herself is a fraudster who is fronting these shoddy companies to steal from Zimbabweans. Your Worship with someone who is so powerful to bent the laws of Zimbabwe in this caprisious manner she can jail anyone anytime. Tatiana Aleshina connived together with Michael Mahachi to appoint a caretaker Council in order to sign this deal. Without even due process and feasibility study, the complainant was given the contract, she’s so powerful,” added Biti.

The matter was postponed to 31 October for continuation of trial.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...