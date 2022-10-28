Chamisa Speaks On Strategies To Remove Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By- Opposition, CCC president Nelson Chamisa said he was not too soft on Zanu PF and was strategising to lawfully remove Zanu PF from power.

Former ZANU PF youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, who now leads his own party, recently said Chamisa lacks the political clout to dislodge ZANU PF.

But addressing reporters on Thursday at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he intended to visit jailed legislators, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, as well as the “Nyatsime 14”, Chamisa said his party was aware that it is dealing with an oppressive system. He said:

Zimbabwe is a difficult place, I have been listening to people who say ‘no you are being soft’, we know what we are dealing with.

These guys are very determined to go to the full lengths to be very oppressive, but we are also equally determined and I can tell you that the citizens are totally committed and we are very clear about the change that is going to come.

Chamisa claimed ZANU PF has resorted to violence because it is scared of “imminent” defeat. He said:

We have gone into the countryside and there is massive support, that is why they are panicking. They know that defeat is imminent.

You cannot be violent while you have support, you are only violent when you are on your way out. That is the character and conduct of the defeated and losers.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold general elections in July or August 2023 but there has been an escalation of politically-motivated violence across the country since the launch of CCC early this year. | NewZimbabwe.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...