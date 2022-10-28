Stop Abusing Children, CCC Tells Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has condemned the abuse of children by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa forced children to participate in political activities.

“PROTECT THE RIGHTS OF CHILDREN…

Children have the right to be protected from all kinds of abuse including participating in political activities.

We strongly condemn the abuse of children that we witnessed across the country on Tuesday.

Children were forced to participate in political activities, which is a gross violation of their rights.

STOP CORRUPTION: The biggest cause of Zimbabwe’s economic destruction in Zimbabwe is corruption by Zanu PF elites.

By his own admission, the late President Robert Mugabe revealed that his then government had lost more than USD15 billion through the illegal sell of diamonds.

#CorruptionIsKillingUs,” CCC said in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...