What Is Stopping Mnangagwa And Chamisa From The Cyril-Malema’s Lesotho Gesture?

Spread the love

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander In Charge, Julius Malema were pictured having a good conversation and laughing together in Lesotho in what many Zimbabweans felt was the missing link in our country politics.

In your view, what does it take for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa From doing the same here in Zimbabwe?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...