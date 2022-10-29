Woman Bashes Hubby’s Girlfriend At Court

A Mutare woman was yesterday arrested at Mutare Civil Court after slapping her husband’s alleged lover who was applying for a peace order against her.

Sandra Mukasi slapped Tinotenda Kamangira of 3897 Phase 2 Chikanga as they waited outside the court room to appear before Magistrate Perseverance Makala.

Kamangira had approached the court seeking a peace order against Mukasi who was allegedly harassing her after catching her in bed with her husband Nicholas Karonga.

The peace order was granted and later Mukasi was arrested and taken to Mutare Central Police station.

The court heard that Mukasi left Karonga and their children and went to South Africa in search of green pastures.

Karonga who works at Red Cross Society in Sakubva met Kamangira who was doing her nurse aid attachment at the same organisation and the two started dating. Karonga allegedly lied to Kamangira that he was a widower.

Mukasi came back home unannounced and found the two lovebirds cohabiting at her matrimonial home. Mukasi and Kamangira exchanged harsh words and Mukasi allegedly continued harassing her.

Kamangira then sought a peace order against Mukasi and before the matter was heard by Magistrate Makala, Mukasi slapped Kamangira in full view of Police details leading to her arrest.

“It is true that I dated her husband while I was on attachment but I didn’t know that he was married. When I became aware of it, I stepped aside but still after that Mukasi is in the habit of harassing and assaulting me like she has just done, said a sobbing Kamangira.- Masvingo Mirror

