Zim Promoter Shot Dead In SA

By A Correspondent- A Capetown-based Zimbabwean music promoter Ishmael Nkata popularly known as Mandebvu was shot dead last night.

The entrepreneur owned a venue called “The Gardens” in Cape Town where he invited a number of Zimbabwean artists to perform.

This is a developing story.

