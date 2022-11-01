Lecturer Fined Over Imported “Toys”

By A Correspondent- A female Gwanda State University lecturer was recently sentenced to six months in prison after she was found in possession of sex toys.

Shirley Tendai Chapunza (27), of St Helens Road in Parklands, Bulawayo, was sentenced by Bulawayo magistrate Shot Game on 27 October 2022.

She was sentenced to a six-month jail term but was then offered the option of a fine of ZWL$60 000 (less than US$100).

officials had intercepted Chipunza’s parcel of three sex toys at the main post office, sent from Germany.

She was charged under section 47(1)b of the Customs and Excise Act which prohibits the importation of “any goods which are indecent, obscene or objectionable.”

The law under a section on “goods prohibited from importation” also bans the shipment of “any goods which might tend to deprave the morals of the inhabitants… of Zimbabwe,” reported.

-zimlive

