JUST IN: Tynwald School Teacher Dies

A Geography and Sociology Upper 6 teacher, who was part of the Tynwald High School Nyanga bus disaster, has died.

Chamunorwa Rukwanha who was also an Environmental Management Form 3 teacher has been battling for life at Avenues Clinic following the accident that claimed six Tynwald High School students along Nyanga Road.

