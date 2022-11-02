Kaitano Tembo Job On The Line

DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United are reportedly set to sack head coach Kaitano Tembo this week.

The Zimbabwean tactician has been skating on thin ice for months, due to a string of poor results.

Babina Noko, as Sekhukhune are known across the Limpopo, have won only one of their last 10 matches under the guidance of the former Warriors defender and are joint bottom of the table with fellow strugglers Maritzburg United.

South Africa’s national broadcaster SABC reports that the Sekhukhune hierarchy will show Tembo the exit door this week, having already identified options to replace the former SuperSport United coach.

Tembo joined Sekhukhune in June, when he replaced MacDonald Makhubedu.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has tasted victory in only two of the 12 league games he has overseen in the Babina Noko dugout.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

