Tottenham, Frankfurt Through To UEFA Champions League Round Of 16

Tottenham and Frankfurt became the latest countries to book their places in the UEFA Champions League R16.

Here is a round-up of Tuesday’s games.

Group A

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli

Mohamed Salah and substitute Darwin Núñez’s late goals saw Liverpool sealing the group stages with a victory over Napoli.

The Reds finished level on 15 points with the Italian side but to the second place due to an inferior goal-difference.

Rangers 1-3 Ajax

Ajax sealed the third place and booked their Europa League place after beating Rangers.

The Dutch side scored through Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Francisco Conceição, while Rangers got their consolation from James Tavernier’s penalty.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

