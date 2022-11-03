Murungu Says Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana: Watch

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says a credible voters’ roll is needed before polls.

According to President Chamisa, a credible voters’ roll is non negotiable.

Analysts have slammed ZEC’s dithering on availing the voters roll.

Writing on his official Facebook page, President Chamisa challenged ZEC to release an audited copy of the voters roll.

“A CREDIBLE VOTERS ROLL IS NON NEGOTIABLE!

By all means necessary,getting a verified,certified & audited copy of the voters roll is a must. By law,the voters’roll is biometric. Levying a cost to limit access is unacceptable. It’s a fight for a credible election #RegisterToVote.”

“THE YELLOW CRAZY has spread everywhere and gone abroad. Thank you fellow citizens. There is no easy walk to freedom & happiness.#RegisterToVoteZW #fakapressure #CitizensFirst,” added President Chamisa.

https://fb.watch/gz06jaToxd/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...