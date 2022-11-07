Voter Registration Gig For Ama2k

Tinashe Sambiri| The Election Resource Centre (ERC) in collaboration with dancehall stars will hold a gig to encourage young people to register to vote.

Young people are expected to play a key role in the outcome of the 2023 polls.

Zanu PF is subtly discouraging youths from registering to vote as part of a scheme to rig elections through voter apathy.

In a statement on Sunday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

“From the Election Resource Centre for Ama2K.

They just require your voter registration slip.

RegisterToVoteZW.”

