Mukuruva Grabs Major Silverware In USA

Former Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has won his first major silverware since arriving in the United States of America three years ago.

The former Dynamos man is in the books of third-tier club Michigan Stars.

Mkuruva’s first medal in America has come after Michigan won the 2022 National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) championship.

The Detroit-based side beat Albion San Diego 1-0 in the playoffs final.

The 26-year-old made forty appearances during the regular season and the play-offs, and kept seventeen clean-sheets while conceding thirty-six goals.

Meanwhile, the league title is the first one for the club after the championship’s inception in 2019.

However, the triumph doesn’t guarantee the team a promotion to the next tier as the American football leagues are not linked by the system of promotion and relegation typical in soccer elsewhere.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

