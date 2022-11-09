ZimEye
🎙LISTEN: Our security team were able to counter the attempt by Zanu PF thugs to try and violently attack leaders of the #CCC who were conducting a press conference on Tuesday. This was an attempt to stop us from exposing electoral manipulation. pic.twitter.com/Tw5kFHYWB6— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 9, 2022
