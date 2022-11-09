Journalist Hope Chizuzu ‘s Wife In Hiding After ‘Domestic Violence ‘

By Showbiz Reporter | Zimbabwean journalist Hope Chizuzu who was last week slapped with a restraint order, was Tuesday morning accused by his estranged wife of being violent towards her.

My problems started when my husband started a relationship with a married woman, says his wife.

She continues adding that she is now preparing to divorce him after enduring physical abuse. She shows bite wounds on her hands she alleges are from Chizuzu. WATCH LIVE VIDEO

Bite wounds…

https://fb.watch/gH7ejNp-I0/

