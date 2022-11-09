Trauma As Grade Four Pupil Is Electrocuted

A GRADE 4 pupil was electrocuted in Chitungwiza while returning from school on Friday.

Makanaka Munzverengwi, 11, accidentally came into contact with naked live wires, while crossing the road, from Chinembiri Primary School.

Her father, Sheppy Munzverengwi, confirmed the mishap saying her body had been taken for a post mortem.

“I am very angry at the negligence of the electricity company workers for leaving live wires exposed,” said Munzverengwi.

“I have lost a loving daughter.

“She was my hope for success, but death has now separated us in a way that could have been avoided.”

A number of pupils are reported to have been traumatised after witnessing Makanaka being electrocuted.

Makanaka is expected to be buried at Zororo Cemetery today.

— HMetro

