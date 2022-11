BREAKING: GZU Students Injured In Kombi Accident

Spread the love

8 GZU students serious injured in kombi accident in Masvingo, ZINASU reports.

8 GZU students serious injured in kombi accident in Masvingo, ZINASU reports. https://t.co/vHlbsxw5PJ pic.twitter.com/dAvd6Y6MVb — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 10, 2022

8 GZU students serious injured in kombi accident in Masvingo, ZINASU reports. https://t.co/vHlbsxw5PJ pic.twitter.com/dAvd6Y6MVb — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 10, 2022

8 GZU students serious injured in kombi accident in Masvingo, ZINASU reports. https://t.co/vHlbsxw5PJ pic.twitter.com/dAvd6Y6MVb — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 10, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...