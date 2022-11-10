SA Slay Queen Remembers Boss Ginimbi

By A Correspondent- Lulu Menziwa, a South African slay queen, has resorted to social media to mourn her Zimbabwean ex-lover Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

Lulu Menziwa, who has been known as one of Mzansi’s hottest teachers due to her voluptuous curvy form, recently paid respect to Ginimbi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Ginimbi died in a road traffic collision along Borrowdale Road on November 8, 2020, with three friends: Limumba Karim from Malawi, a model only recognized as Elisha from Mozambique, and our very own fitness trainer Mitchelle Amuli, also known as Moana.

Lulu Menziwa took to Instagram to share a photo of the late socialite Ginimbi.



Captioning the picture, she wrote;

On this day 2 years back we lost you G. Continue resting, she wrote.









