Mukuruva Blasts American League

Tatenda Mkuruva has blasted the National Independent Soccer Association after the football body snubbed him for the Golden Glove Award.

Mkuruva, who plays for third-tier club Michigan Stars, was among the favourites to clinch the honour but lost to Cal United goalkeeper Jean Antoine at the League’s awards ceremony held on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean goalie feels he was robbed after making eleven clean sheets in the regular season and three more in the play-offs. He also helped his team to their maiden league championship.

On the other hand, Antoine had twelve clean sheets in the regular campaign but failed to keep one in the play-offs.

In a series of tweets, Mkuruva slammed the organisers of the awards and declared he will boycott future events.

He tweeted: “Only in @NISALeague where someone with 14 clean sheets and a championship doesn’t deserve the golden glove.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

