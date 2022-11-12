CCC Celebrates Sithole Freedom

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) has described the release of Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole from prison as a huge relief to citizens.

However, the party has challenged the regime to release Hon Job Sikhala and the Nyatsime activists.

Below is CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba’s statement:

At Harare magistrate court Hon Godfrey Sithole has been granted bail.

We thank you fellow citizens, lawyers, the political leadership, the media and entire team that worked flat out to guarantee these compatriots their freedom.

It’s tough fighting for freedom in an environment dominated by captured institutions.

But with the solidarity of ALL it is made better

FreeWiwa.

We continue with our grassroots mobilization with the key focus on voter registration and deployment of Citizen Champions in the different tasks to win our country for change.

CCC a home for every Citizen.

Take part!

