President Chamisa Says Freedom For Nyatsime Activists Welcome, Pushes For Wiwa Release

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the release of jailed Nyatsime activists as a huge relief.

However, the CCC leader has called for the immediate release of Hon Job Sikhala.

“GOOD NEWS…BAIL GRANTED!

Finally the #Nyatsime14 have been granted bail. Now Hon Job Sikhala must be granted bail.

Thanks to Advocate Thabani Mpofu for representing our Citizens heroes. Glory be to God! #Godisinit #NHM.”

In a statement on Tuesday CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

“At the High court of Zimbabwe the #Nyatsime14 have been granted bail.

We salute Ado catering Thabani Mpofu, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the entire team of different players that stood with the Citizens…”

