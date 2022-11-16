President Chamisa Says Freedom For Nyatsime Activists Welcome, Pushes For Wiwa Release
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the release of jailed Nyatsime activists as a huge relief.
However, the CCC leader has called for the immediate release of Hon Job Sikhala.
“GOOD NEWS…BAIL GRANTED!
Finally the #Nyatsime14 have been granted bail. Now Hon Job Sikhala must be granted bail.
Thanks to Advocate Thabani Mpofu for representing our Citizens heroes. Glory be to God! #Godisinit #NHM.”
In a statement on Tuesday CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:
“At the High court of Zimbabwe the #Nyatsime14 have been granted bail.
We salute Ado catering Thabani Mpofu, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the entire team of different players that stood with the Citizens…”