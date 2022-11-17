Mnangagwa Hires Mugabe Top Aide

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Ambrose Mutinhiri and three others as ambassadors to represent Zimbabwe in Russia, Brazil, Japan and Iran, respectively.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, announced the appointments in an Extraordinary Government Gazette yesterday.

Read the notice:

Appointment of Ambassador to Japan

IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110(2X ) as read with section 204 of the Con st itut ion of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, appointed Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

Appointment of Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil

IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110(2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, appointed Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Appointment of Ambassador to the Russian Federation

IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110(2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act, 2013, appointed Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.

Appointment of Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran

IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section I10(2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, appointed Mr Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

DR. M. J. M. SIBANDA, 16-11-2022. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

Mutinhiri is a former National Patriotic Front (NPF) leader. He was a presidential candidate in the 2018 presidential race. He rejoined ZANU PF in 2019.

