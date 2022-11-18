CCC Gokwe-Kana Member Abducted

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has reported that one of its members in Gokwe-Kana was abducted on Thursday and is yet to be located.

Posting on Twitter today, CCC Youth Spokesperson Stephen Chuma said searches at police stations around the area have not yielded results.

“Disturbing reports coming out of Gokwe Kana are that our @CCCZimbabwe change champion, Shylock Chacha is still missing after he was abducted at shops around 5pm yesterday. Our champions in Gokwe couldn’t locate him in police stations,” said Chuma.

