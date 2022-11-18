“I Was Nearly Detained At Heathrow Airport”: Mai Titi

Mai Titi

By A Correspondent- Mai TT says she was nearly detained and denied entry into the UK. She said she was handed a notice of intention to detain when she landed at Heathrow Airport.

She said she was questioned for hours on the reason for her visit. Apparently some Zimbabweans had written to UK Immigration claiming that Mai TT was coming for a political meeting.

She said she was shocked by the lies and had to fight to convince the officers. Mai TT said she was tired of her false association with Zanu PF and bitterly regrets having a picture with President Mnangagwa.

