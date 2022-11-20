Illegal Settlers Booted Out Of Game Reserve

By A Correspondent- A Karoi magistrate has ordered the eviction of 89 illegal settlers from a game reserve in Hurungwe after ordering them to pay $10 000 fines for invading the property.

The illegal settlers had invaded part of the 6 000 hectares of Ruwanzi Game Ranch situated about 35 kilometres east of Karoi town.

It is within Hurungwe Rural District Council Ward 3, which is part of Hurungwe East Constituency.

The suspects were found guilty after they settled without proper documentation in the area currently used as a cattle ranch by a private player.

Passing sentence, magistrate Moreblessing Makati said the accused persons had no legal rights to occupy Ruwanzi Ranch area.

They were fined $10 000 each.

‘‘In addition a month imprisonment is wholly suspended on condition that each of them vacate the said area by 14 November 2022,’’ ruled Makati.

