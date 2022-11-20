Police Arrest Rick Ross For “Smoking Weed On Stage,” War Vets’ Kids Call
20 November 2022
By Farai D Hove | The Children of War Veterans organisation, COZVWA has called on the police to arrest US singer Rick Ross.
The NGO claims Ross smoked weed on stage.
The singer is on video at his Friday night gig puffing some smoke which cannot be verified what type it is.
In a published tweet, COZVWA said
“Ricky Ross smoked weed in front of the public at HICC yesterday.
“Weed is illegal in Zimbabwean land. Why was he not arrested?”
Ross was still to respond to the allegations at a time when COZVWA had also not provided evidence that it was marijuana the singer smoked on stage.