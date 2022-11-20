Police vs Rick Ross Over Marijuana On Stage Allegation By NGO

By Farai D Hove | The Children of War Veterans organisation, COZVWA has called on the police to arrest US singer Rick Ross.

The NGO claims Ross smoked weed on stage.

The singer is on video at his Friday night gig puffing some smoke which cannot be verified what type it is.

In a published tweet, COZVWA said

Ricky Ross smoked weed in front of the public at HICC yesterday. Weed is illigal in Zimbabwean land. Why was he not arrested?



We need answers from ZRP spokesperson @PoliceZimbabwe @nickmangwana @InfoMinZW pic.twitter.com/WwWtveM9zQ — COZWVA (@cozwva) November 19, 2022

“Ricky Ross smoked weed in front of the public at HICC yesterday.

“Weed is illegal in Zimbabwean land. Why was he not arrested?”

Ross was still to respond to the allegations at a time when COZVWA had neither provided evidence that it was marijuana the singer smoked on stage.

@cozwva accuses @RickRoss of smoking weed on stage in Harare | truth, or utter nonsense? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 20, 2022

We do not have the police in zim. If he had come under the auspices of ccc, he would be in jail. His actions are mockery & reflection of our system. He can’t smoke in public in USA. Let him go do that in Russia, China or Middle East. He will go to jail. Cry, the beloved country😢 — Prof. Joel Mugadzah (@jmugadzah) November 20, 2022

