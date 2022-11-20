Zanu PF Going
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has assured the nation that the people’s victory is coming in 2023.
President Chamisa held a crucial meeting with Commonwealth Assistant Secretary Luis G Franceschi.
“Today, we met with the Assistant Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Prof @lgfranceschi on Zimbabwe’s re-admission to @commonwealthsec.
THIS TIME….ONE TIME,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.
“Zimbabwe must normalize relations with all nations and Global institutions, on the basis of shared values, in pursuit of national interest.”
In a related development CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has broken new ground …