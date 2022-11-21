Mane Speaks On Injury

Sadio Mane has for the first time commented on his injury which ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Bayern Munich forward picked a knee injury during the German giants’ 6-1 demolition of Weder Bremen in Bundesliga over a week ago.

Earlier indications had suggested that the star could return to action during the World Cup but after an MRI scan, it was noted that the injury required surgery.

He had a successful operation on Thursday to attach a tendon to the head of his right fibula. This completely ruled him out of the campaign.

Mane posted on Instagram, giving an update about the operation and rallying behind his teammates ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Netherlands.

“Many of you have sent me messages of support following my injury,” the Bayern man said in the post.

“Thank goodness the mid-week operation went well. I take this opportunity to thank you all and to express my appreciation.

“This Monday, our dear country will play the World Cup, Qatar 2022. I am sure that the Lions will be able to transcend themselves and will approach all the matches like a real final.

“I am also convinced that all Senegalese will be in front of the small screen to support and encourage our valiant national team.

“I am convinced that my teammates will fight as one as they usually do in order to honour our dear Senegal.”

The African champions open their campaign at 6 pm CAT. They play hosts Qatar on Friday and Ecuador on 29 November.

All the games will be live on SuperSport TV, ZBC TV and SABC sport channels.-Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

