ZimEye
After that the youth, armed with logs and pangas forced their way into an InterAfrica Bus and right now are at Tachi Bus Center 15km away where they have closed shops and are threatening to beat business people.
— The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) November 21, 2022
After that the youth, armed with logs and pangas forced their way into an InterAfrica Bus and right now are at Tachi Bus Center 15km away where they have closed shops and are threatening to beat business people.
Zanu PF national secretary for security Lovemore Matuke is the Senator for Gutu. Police hands are tied; last week people were assaulted as the Office in Charge watched.— The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) November 21, 2022
Zanu PF national secretary for security Lovemore Matuke is the Senator for Gutu. Police hands are tied; last week people were assaulted as the Office in Charge watched.