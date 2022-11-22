Zanu PF Goons Threaten To Kill CCC Councillor

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF DCC chairperson Josphat Sarukore has banned CCC programmes in Gutu District.

Sarukore is leading a reign of terror in the place and police are yet to arrest him.

On Saturday Sarukore’s team violently attacked CCC members at Mupandawana.

The same gang besieged CCC councillor Bernard Chimwango’s house and threatened to kill him.

“Good afternoon my dear respected, responsible and reliable leaders and Champions of Change. Herewith please do find Zanu PF DCC Josphat Sarukore who is terrorising Gutu with police impunity.

Vanhu vaakutya kupfeka yellow because of him isu tese tiripo. Zvino if our own people cannot wear our regalia from fear, how do we persuade those who are on the fence to join us?

We are a very few months away from the harmonised elections and this is a negative thing that is happening without recourse.

Ndinofara kuti vakazomhanyiswa kuma garage but let’s put measures in place to fight intimidation.

We can

not afford to lose this election hama. What’s the action plan?

Imba yacouncillor Chimwango yakombewa izvozvi nemayouth ezanu varikuti varikuda kupisa imba,” a CCC member said on Sunday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...