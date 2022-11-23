One Dies As VP Convoy Is Involved In Crash

By A Correspondent- Deputy President David Mabuza’s convoy has been involved in an accident in Middleburg, claiming the life of one of his body guards, while the second bodyguard was rushed to hospital.

It is uncertain at the moment whether Mabuza was present at the time of the accident , after the vehicle the bodyguards were traveling in experienced a burst tyre, causing the car to roll over.

SAPS Management pays tribute to VIP protector, Warrant Officer Shongwe who has been identified as the member who sadly passed on, when one of the vehicles forming part of the country’s Deputy President.

This is the second time the Deputy President’s motorcade has been involved in an accident. In July two of the vehicles in the motorcade collided in Midrand, however Mabuza was not in either of the vehicles.

In a statement, the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member and also wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middleburg Police Station.

— SABC

