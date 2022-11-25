Serial Stock Thief Nabbed.15 Stolen Cattle Recovered

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of a suspected serial stock thief leading to the recovery of 15 stolen cattle.

The suspect, Criswell Maponga, was arrested following a tip-off, according to a police report.

On 23/11/22 Police in Zvimba acted on a tip-off and arrested Criswell Maponga (42) in connection with two cases of stock theft in which eight cattle were stolen at Farm 79 Zowa and eight cattle stolen at Mhungu Village.

The arrest led to the recovery of 15 stolen cattle.

While this year recorded fewer cases of stock theft compared to 2021, cases have been rising in the country in recent years.

Police say during the period extending from January to June 2022, the Police received a total of 3214 stock theft cases compared to 4053 cases during the same period in the year 2021.

As of September 2022, the Police had recorded 1644 cases of stock theft involving cattle compared to 2510 cases recorded in the year 2021.

The total number of stolen cattle decreased from 5954 in the year 2021 to 3762 in the year 2022.

Some steal livestock for meat, to add to their herds while some use them for barter trade or selling to butcheries.

Perpetrators of stock theft risk being arrested, fined or jailed.

