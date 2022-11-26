For-ED Lightning Shows That 2023 Is Already Safely Won By ED, Says Mavaza

By Dr Masimba Mavaza| Zimbabweans have matured politically and most of them are now wise enough to tell fiction from reality.

It is very true that you can not keep a good man down for long. Many Zimbabweans have learnt that for a country to develop it needs peace. One of the American President Mr Abraham Lincoln warned the South in his Inaugural Address: “In your hands, my dissatisfied fellow countrymen, and not in mine, is the momentous issue of civil war. The government will not assail you…. You have no oath registered in Heaven to destroy the government, while I shall have the most solemn one to preserve, protect and defend it.”Zimbabweans have seen the potential and the actual practice of love of the country by Emerson MNANGAGWA. In support of his vision Zimbabweans of all walks recoil into groups and pledge to serve the country and support the president in their trade and their own way. In order to reach all people at all level groups of organisations became affiliated and pledge their support for the President and the country. The president is not disappointing and is willing to use his charm to defend peace and the law and the nation. His ambition is a little engine that knows no rest.

While Zimbabweans show support of the president by affiliating with the party ZANU PF we have some haters like

INDEPENDENT Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa who has blasted Zanu PF Members of Parliament (MPs) under the MPsforED grouping, arguing some of them could be engaged in these ‘bootlicking’ initiatives to hide their incapacities. Temba Mliswa who himself is reject from ZANU PF has demonstrated that he does not understand why people and groups have formed affiliates to tje ruling party. The groups for ED are showing their confidence in ZANU PF and the president. To that end they rally behind the president and they pronounce their wish to see the Economic Development. Mliswa can be excused for believing that ED means Emerson Dambudzo. It is his wisdom or actually lack of it which makes him think that ED refers to the president.

Mliswa in his ignorance must realise that these affiliates have goals. The goals of these associates in Zimbabwe is to encourage a peaceful, democratic society where the rule of law and human rights are adhered to, laying the foundations for long term sustainable development and economic development. These groupED are movements of true VENE VAYO , The Zimbabweans who Believe in the Country’s Development

Their programmes feeds into Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 which entails modernization of Zimbabwe’s economy. The Captain of such development is none other than ED the person who is ED the slogan.

For ED groups are for Economic Development organisations that are mushrooming in ‘support’ of President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of next year’s general elections.

So far ED MNANGAGWA has built the Party into a strong national organization which renders the opposition harmless. Further, he rallied most of the opposition parties to the national cause.

MNANGAGWA is powered by the blood of those who died for the country. In paying respect t the spirit of patriotism he always remembered that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain–that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom–and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” President Lincoln.

In his planning for peace, the President is flexible and generous, encouraging the opposition to lay down their unpatriotic arms and join speedily in reunion and Economic Development. It is not a secret that soon we will have CHAMISA for ED. The spirit that guides ED is clearly that of Development hence his name becomes synonymous with Economic Development. With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds and to make the deaths of those who died for the country worthwhile.

It is the developmental charm which ED has which attracts all to form groups with a view of building the country brick by brick.

So all the groups who show their support by being linked to ED are true patriots and those who are angered by such show of unity are pathetic and one day they will come round.

As we approach 2023 we must have all Zimbabwean for ED.

