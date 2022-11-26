Sikhala Goes After ‘Biased’ Magistrate

Citizens Coalition for Change Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala, who is accused of inciting public violence, has filed an application seeking recusal of presiding magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

Sikhala is jointly charged with Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North MP).

On Wednesday, Sikhala appeared before Miti, and was denied bail.

Through his lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu, Sikhala said the application for recusal emanated from the bail ruling she delivered against him.

“Sikhala is saying he cannot receive a fair trial,” Bhamu said.

He said Sikhala would submit a written application on Monday next week, while the State elected to respond on November 30 and the defence will replicate on December 1.

The State represented by George Manokore and Ephraim Zinyandu said the application fell within their rights, and they would wait for them torespond.

Miti postponed the matter to December 7 for ruling.

Sikhala and Sithole are accused of inciting violence in Nyatsime at the funeral wake of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered in a cold blood by suspected Zanu PF member Pius Jamba.

Ali’s dismembered body was found in a pit close to his alleged killer’s homestead.

