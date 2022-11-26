USA Shine Against England Despite Draw

The United States put forth a mightily impressive performance against world No. 5-ranked team England, but couldn’t manage a goal as the two teams played to a 0-0 draw in World Cup Group B.

It was a high-quality display from Gregg Berhalter’s side, led by the midfield as Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah bossed the match. Christian Pulisic was pulling the strings up front, and rattled the crossbar with a laser-guided shot in the first half, but couldn’t find a winner.

England coach Gareth Southgate will have questions to ask about his midfield moving forward into their finale against Wales, and there will be discussions about personnel in the attack as well.

Harry Kane had a chance to win the match at the death but put his header wide.

The United States now has a clear objective in their final match of the group — win, and you’re in. For England, they need just a point against Wales to move into the knockout stage.- The Sporting News

