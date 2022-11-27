ZRP Reports 3 Killed As Zhong Tong Bus Collides With Toyota Wish

FULL TEXT- The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident in which three people died and one person was seriously injured when a Zhong Tong bus with 50 passengers on board had a head on collision with a Toyota wish vehicle with four occupants on board.

The accident happened at the 65 km peg along Ray-Chiredzi Road. The bodies were taken to Msiso Hospital Mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured is admitted at the same hospital.

