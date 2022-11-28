Chamisa Proffers Power Cuts Solutions

By- The leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, has said the ruling ZANU PF has failed to address the country’s power crisis and proposed possible solutions.

The party emphasised the need to modernise power generation infrastructure in a social media post. The party said:

ZANU PF has failed to solve the power crisis. A CCC Government would:

1. Rehabilitate Hwange Power Stations

2. Build additional hydro-power.stations, including at Batoka Gorge

3. Modernize Zimbabwe’s transmission infrastructure

4. Open up the energy sector to independent power producers

4. Invest in renewable energy including solar, wind & gas

This comes after the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) advised Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) to shut down the Kariba South bank power station for the remainder of the year due to low water levels at Kariba Dam.

ZRA chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, used more water than it had been allocated, hence the need to close the power plant until at least January 2023 to allow the dam to fill.

Zimbabwe experienced acute power shortages in the past three years with authorities blaming ageing equipment’s incapacity to generate enough power, reduced electricity imports and water shortages at Kariba Dam.

Government critics blame the ZANU PF-led government for the country’s prolonged electricity challenges saying little has been done to increase electricity generation since the 1980s.

