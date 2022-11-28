How ED Is Brain-Damaging Voters Before 2023 Elections Using “Russian-Internet-Poison”

By Dorrothy Moyo | If one ever thought Emmerson Mnangagwa has run out of ideas, they have a lot to learn, as there are ongoing moves to damage the brains of voters before the upcoming elections so to influence their actions against them. This is the same technique utilised by Russian agents during the 2016 US election through the internet. It works.

Mnangagwa is engineering a thinking pattern that leads the masses into a ditch, and involves religious beliefs that God is in it, everything will be okay, the people will take over power in 2023.

Mnangagwa is a manipulator. Many do not understand that that means, that once a person starts operating as a manipulator, they start functioning in a way that compromises a group’s corporate psychie.

The manipulator simply identifies the button that can trigger a community group into a kind of action, and they quickly press that same button in a way so that the same group can influence the decision making of their own leader, prejudicially.

If the group’s community leader fails to perceive that the secret power behind the majority voice is the manipulator’s, they will be deceived by the majority voice.

This is how Emmerson Mnangagwa is battling out against the CCC- he has planted his own among the majority community, and the purpose is to influence the decision making, whose end in ED’s master book is to annihilate the opposition. On any single day Mnangagwa wakes up, he starts it by studying and building ideas to destroy the opposition. This is preoccupation since 1979, and the CCC is not starved of numbers of ideas; while the opposite is the case with Mnangagwa, and he spends time experimenting and building them.

Mnangagwa’s method includes a large team of both outsiders and insiders, like in the US where on July 13, 2018, a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for their alleged roles in interfering with the 2016 US elections. The indictment charges 11 defendants, Boris Alekseyevich Antonov, Dmitriy Sergeyevich Badin, Nikolay Yuryevich Kozachek, Aleksey Viktorovich Lukashev, Artem Andreyevich Malyshev, Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev, Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk, Aleksey Aleksandrovich Potemkin, Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov, Pavel Vyacheslavovich Yershov, and Viktor Borisovich Netyksho, with a computer hacking conspiracy involving gaining unauthorized access into the computers of U.S. persons and entities involved in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, stealing documents from those computers, and staging releases of the stolen documents to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The indictment also charges these defendants with aggravated identity theft, false registration of a domain name, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Two defendants, Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk and Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev, are charged with a separate conspiracy to commit computer crimes, relating to hacking into the computers of U.S. persons and entities responsible for the administration of 2016 U.S. elections, such as state boards of elections, secretaries of state, and U.S. companies that supplied software and other technology related to the administration of U.S. elections. The United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. issued a federal arrest warrant for each of these defendants upon the grand jury’s return of the indictment.

If Mnangagwa is performing these moves, all this can be read through his speeches where he says, all election winners are corpses.

In a chilling warning during the same function where he said if he were God, he would deprive all MDC supporters of oxygen, Mnangagwa told a Masvingo gathering in May 2015, democracy is only found among corpses.

He spoke in the Shona vernacular saying, “to all of us here I always ask where are the majority, among the living or among the corpses?

“They are among the dead.

“Democracy says we must go to the majority. That’s why there is death on earth.

“It’s democracy, those who win elections are the majority.”

