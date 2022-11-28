MDC T’s 5th Ordinary Congress Date Announced

By A Correspondent- The MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora says it will hold its 5th Ordinary Congress on 18 December 2022 in Harare.

Mwonzora notified party members about the development, saying this is in line with the MDC-T constitution. He said:

In line with the constitution of the Party, and following the relevant internal processes, notice is hereby given that the 5th Ordinary Congress of the Movement for Democratic Change (Tsvangirai) will be held on the 18th of December 2022 in Harare.

Mwonzora was recently nominated by the MDC-T National Council as the sole presidential candidate for the party’s 5th Ordinary Congress.

On 21 November 2022, party spokesperson Witness Dube said Mwonzora is now the party’s duly elected presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

At the same National Council meeting, Chief Ndlovu was also nominated 1st Vice President unopposed.

