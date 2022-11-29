Madzimai Jailed For Assaulting Madzibaba’s Side Chick

MBERENGWA – The wife of self-styled Mberengwa prophet, Madzibaba Joshua of Johane Masowe has been sentenced to three months in prison or ZWL$30 000 fine for assaulting her husband’s girlfriend.

The ruling was handed down by Mberengwa Magistrate Mehluli Moyo on Tuesday last week.

Blessing Phiri (23) of C-Mine turn off, Mberengwa assaulted Carboth Mapaike (22) of Northwood, Mberengwa. Phiri confronted Mapaike over an affair between her and Madzibaba Joshua. Mapaike confirmed the relationship but said it existed before the two were married.

Prosecutor Ali Mutause said on October 8, 2022 Phiri and Mapaike were at C-Mine turn-off at Madzibaba Joshua shrine attending a church service. Phiri asked Mapaike about the relationship and then picked a log from the fire and hit Mapaike on the left arm and the matter was reported to Police.

-Mirror

