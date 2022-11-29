‘Unexplainable’ Harare Accident Breaks The Internet

A traffic accident that happened in Harare at the corner of Seke and Diepe Road has shocked Zimbabweans who are failing to understand what caused the accident.

According to ZBC News Online, the accident involved 11 cars including an Isuzu pick-up truck that landed on top of a Honda Fit which collided with a bus and another Honda Fit Wagon.

With the accident pictures circulating on social media, there is no explanation on what could have caused the accident and the cars ended up like they are appearing on the widely circulated images.

There is a general suspicion though that most accidents on Zimbabwean roads are caused by Honda Fit, mythically believed to be one of the strongest cars around.

