Hazard Denies Talk Of Infighting After Belgium Loss To Morocco

Eden Hazard has denied being involved in a dressing room bust-up with team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen.

The three senior Belgium squad members reportedly clashed after the Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat to Morocco on Sunday and Romelu Lukaku had to pull his teammates apart.

Reports in Europe suggested that the violent altercation emanated from Manchester City star De Bruyne’s claims when he told reporters before the match that Belgium were ‘probably too old’ to lift the World Cup title.

But the Real Madrid forward has denied the claims of a major falling out among the Red Devils.

Hazard said during the pre-match press conference: “We had a good talk among the players. A lot has been said. We talked for an hour about good things and less good things. Now we want to win against Croatia. We now have two days to prepare.

“We have to be ready. Nothing happened in the dressing-room. Only the coach (Roberto Martinez) spoke. I spoke to Kevin De Bruyne, he does believe in the group.”

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also warned: “If we find out whoever leaked this, it will be his last day in the national team.”

Belgium will face Croatia on Thursday in their final Group F game. The Red Devils need nothing short of a victory to qualify for the Round of 16.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

